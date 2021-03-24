Menu

Video: Barcelona star continues to shine for France with a glorious strike vs Ukraine

Antoine Griezmann has had plenty of struggles at club level over the past couple of years, but he’s still been great for France and he does look like he plays with more freedom for the national side.

He’s opened the scoring with a magnificent strike tonight, and there will be plenty of Barcelona fans wondering where this ability has been for most of the season:

The shape and accuracy of the strike is just brilliant to watch, and France have the lead.

