Video: Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson sweeps Wales ahead vs Belgium after a fine Gareth Bale pass

Wales do have some history when it comes to beating Belgium on the international stage, and it looks like another upset could happen after they took the lead early tonight.

It’s a nice flowing move where Gareth Bale picks the perfect pass to put Harry Wilson in on goal, and the Liverpool loanee just needs one touch to sweep it past the onrushing keeper:

WOW, what a start for Wales! It's a brilliant goal from the visitors. They produce some scintillating one touch football as Bale plays a delicate pass through for Wilson. Follow #BEL vs #WAL in the #FIFAWorldCupQualifiers here: https://t.co/5rAQTj6WDL pic.twitter.com/oWibiqeluX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2021

Pictures from Z Voetbal

There’s still a long way to go in the game, but beating Belgium away from home would be massive for Wales in the group.