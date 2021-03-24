Menu

Video: Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson sweeps Wales ahead vs Belgium after a fine Gareth Bale pass

Wales do have some history when it comes to beating Belgium on the international stage, and it looks like another upset could happen after they took the lead early tonight.

It’s a nice flowing move where Gareth Bale picks the perfect pass to put Harry Wilson in on goal, and the Liverpool loanee just needs one touch to sweep it past the onrushing keeper:

There’s still a long way to go in the game, but beating Belgium away from home would be massive for Wales in the group.

 

