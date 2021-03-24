Menu

Video: West Ham’s Tomas Soucek puts the Czech Republic in control with a superb hat trick vs Estonia

West Ham FC
Posted by

Tomas Soucek is the kind of player who poses a regular goal threat for West Ham, but he hasn’t been quite so prolific on the international stage.

He changed that with a superb hat trick against Estonia to put the game to bed with at least 40 minutes still to go.

The first is from a set-piece where he tends to cause the most damage:

Pictures from FIFA World Cup qualification

His second was more impressive as he picked his spot from distance, and it does take a few seconds to trundle in but the keeper is getting nowhere near this one either:

Pictures from FIFA World Cup qualification

The hat trick goal wasn’t quite as impressive as all he had to do was tap it home, but it’s a first for him at international level and it caps a thoroughly impressive performance.

 

Pictures from FIFA World Cup qualification

 

More Stories Tomas Soucek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.