West Ham are reportedly eyeing up four free transfers for the summer to save money.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit all clubs hard, and it could be that the Hammers will be one of many teams who need to be smart with how they do their business.

Ex-WHU employee claims some big names are being eyed up by West Ham as they near becoming free agents at the end of this season.

“In terms of transfers obviously we’ve got targets already that we’re kind of provisionally drawing up,” he said on Patreon.

“Now there’s quite a few interesting ones that are out of contract in the summer, which we know – being free – will probably tempt the owners.

“One is Marega who is a forward who we have been linked with repeatedly. I think he’s at Porto at the moment but he’s out of contract (in the summer).

“Another one is Maksimovic, who is a centre back from Napoli. I think we were linked with him heavily in the summer. And then there’s Aboubakar who is another forward who might be playing in Turkey at the moment. But he also played in Portugal and was another person we’ve looked at.

“And then there’s Lundstram of Sheffield United.

“Now I don’t know if our interest in him has cooled recently because there wasn’t much effort to sign him in January. But it’s interesting that those four – all previous targets – are out of contract in the summer.”