“You could see it” – Former star tips Man United to make an astonishing approach for Man City stalwart

It kind of happened with Owen Hargreaves and Carlos Tevez, but you don’t really see Man United and Man City happily trading with each other in the transfer market.

It’s a situation that just won’t be worth it for the selling club in that scenario as they don’t really need the money, but there’s a chance of a move happening if a player is out of contract.

Former Man United midfielder Paul Ince was speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes about a variety of issues, and the topic of Sergio Aguero moving to Old Trafford came up.

READ MORE: Solskjaer in regular contact with Haaland to convince him to seal Man United transfer

There’s no doubt that it would be a total shock because he’s been associated with City for so long, while the Argentine even scored the winner against QPR that delivered the title in 2012 so he’s a symbolically important player for the club too.

Ince still feels that United should have a go at bringing him in as his contract expires, and there’s no doubt that this would be one of the biggest transfer surprises ever:

“You could see it now; if he wanted to stay in the Premier League and he’s living in Manchester, then I don’t think it would be a bad thing at all if they went and got Aguero.”

“It can happen, who knows? You’ve got to ask the question if you’re United because you never know. It happened with us back in 1992 when Howard Wilkinson was asking Sir Alex Ferguson about Denis Irwin. Fergie said there’d be no chance of that happening and suggested Leeds sold Cantona to them and within a couple of days that deal was done.”

“It was just Fergie throwing a name out there and taking a chance, trying his luck. Maybe that’s what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should do with Aguero this summer.”

In theory that could make sense as Man United do need to strengthen up front and he’s certainly capable, but you would always fear that it could go wrong in multiple ways for him.

If he actually went to Old Trafford then that would instantly kill his legendary status with Man City, while he often has injury issues so he might not live up to the hype so he could still be unpopular with Man United too.

If he wants to stay in the Premier league then it’s hard to see him leaving City, but United have to be low down on the list of realistic destinations if he does leave.