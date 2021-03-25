Arsenal linked with a move for Europa League star after an outstanding performance vs Spurs

It can often take just one performance for a player to be linked with a move to the Premier League, and it was always going to happen with Dinamo winger Mislav Orsic after his recent heroics against Spurs.

He scored a hat-trick in the second leg to produce a remarkable turn-around that dumped Jose Mourinho’s men out of the competition, and a report from The Sun has now claimed that Arsenal are looking to sign him.

It’s not clear how much he will cost at this point and it could just be a lazy rumour because of those goals against Spurs, but he does actually look like an exciting target for The Gunners.

He’s capable with both feet so that makes him an immediate danger on either flank, but he’s a serious goal threat as well after an impressive total of nineteen goals and eight assists so far this season in all competitions.

He is excelling in a lesser league so that may be a worry, but Dinamo have produced so many stars that have gone on to play at the highest level and he’s proving himself in the Europa League too so that shouldn’t be a huge issue.

He’s 28 years old so time is running out for him to make a move to a huge club, while he shouldn’t be overly expensive either so this is one to watch out for in the summer if Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen in the wider areas.