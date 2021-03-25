Read on for our roundup of today’s big Arsenal transfer news, with some big stories emerging on potential ins and outs in midfield at the Emirates Stadium.

First up, Spanish football writer Alan Feehely has provided some insight into what might happen with Real Madrid duo Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos.

The pair are both currently on loan at Arsenal, and it looks like there’s little chance of Ceballos returning to Zinedine Zidane’s side any time soon, which should be good news for the Gunners.

However, he’s less sure about their prospects of keeping Odegaard, who has looked very impressive in his short time in north London so far.

Take a look at his analysis in full, while there are also updates on other major La Liga transfer sagas to watch this summer.

If a deal for Odegaard cannot work out, then Arsenal might reportedly look to Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho instead.

The Brazil international is being linked as a €50million target for Arsenal and could be a decent signing if he can get back to his best in a second spell in the Premier League.

Coutinho has struggled at Barca and seems likely to leave, but he was a world class performer during his time at Liverpool a few years ago.

Finally, Arsenal may have been given a boost to their hopes of a possible return for Aaron Ramsey this summer.

Despite the Juventus midfielder being linked with Liverpool, it seems the Reds are not set to make him a priority, which paves the way for a return to the Emirates.

Ramsey hasn’t been at his best in Italy but was a star player for many years at Arsenal, who are keeping an eye on his situation.