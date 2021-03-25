Barcelona superstar is a ‘massive’ Leeds United fan and ‘watches every game’ with attacker requesting two Peacocks stars’ shirts

A shocking revelation has been made on the latest episode of the official Leeds United podcast, with Patrick Bamford sharing that Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele is a ‘massive fan’ of the club.

Whilst questioned about quality young goalkeeper Ilan Meslier by actor and Leeds fan Matthew Lewis, most known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series, the nugget was dropped.

Bamford, who was unlucky to miss out on an England call-up, shared that Meslier actually procured a ‘present’ for the striker the other day, which he showed as the pair chatted from their beds via FaceTime.

The striker added that Meslier asked for the shirts of Bamford and midfielder Kalvin Phillips after the recent match against Fulham, with the Leeds talisman shocked to learn who it was for.

Meslier is currently away with the France Under-21s for the U21s European Championship, with the stopper admitting that it was for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, who watches ‘every’ Leeds game.

Here is a transcript of Bamford’s admission on the Barcelona man as he also raved about Meslier:

“Mate, he’s actually so unreal, he’s so funny as well. He’s really down to earth, but when he’s taking the p*ss – he’ll pretend that he’s too big time to take shots against in goal and stuff, just winding people up.”

“He is funny, he’s a good guy.”

“He’s got me a present actually, he FaceTimed me the other day at midnight, in bed, bear in mind France are an hour ahead and he’s away with the national team…”

“But after the Fulham game he was like ‘I need your shirt please’, I said ‘yeah, it’s fine’, I said ‘who for?’, he said ‘Ah, Dembele’, I said ‘wait who?’ and he said the guy from Barcelona.”

“I was like ‘what, he wants my shirt?’, he was like ‘yeah, he wants yours and Kalvin’s (Phillips) shirts because he’s a massive fan of Leeds and watches every game'”.

“I was like ‘you serious?’ and I said ‘okay, but you’ve got to get me his shirt then in return’, so he FaceTimed me at midnight the other day and showed me this Barcelona shirt that says ‘To my bro Bamford, from Dembele’.”

Bamford then shared that he has seen a sneak peek of the signed Barcelona shirt that is to come his way from the tricky winger, which has been personalised with ‘To my bro Bamford’ by Dembele.

There’s no doubt that fans will demand Dembele is invited to the iconic Elland Road as soon as it as safely possible and when it doesn’t conflict with his own footballing schedule.

Considering the thrilling style of football that Marcelo Bielsa has set up in Yorkshire, it’s no surprise that a bonafide world superstar can’t go without watching the Peacocks’ every game.