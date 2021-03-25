Menu

Chelsea 2021/22 yellow away kit potential design emerges online

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea to play in a yellow away kit next season? That’s what currently looks the most likely, according to the reliable Footy Headlines.

We don’t yet know exactly what the design will look like, but a ‘prediction’ has been made in these images below.

If this is anything close to what Chelsea end up wearing, it’s bound to be a winner!

Chelsea might also be bringing back this iconic white away shirt, but it’s all speculation at the moment.

What do you think of this, Blues fans? Let us know in the comments!

