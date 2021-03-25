Chelsea celebrated a personal victory for owner Roman Abramovich with an official statement this afternoon, as the Times became the latest to apologise (for the second time in months) for false claims.

The club and Abramovich have secured four media corrections after an apparent legal battle spurred by a lawsuit, with the Times forced to ‘apologise’ twice, as well as one each from the Mail and Independent.

The Times suggested that Abramovich, who has owned the Blues since 2003 and brought a successful spell, was connected to ‘human rights abuse’ and apologised on February 6 of this year.

The Independent said sorry on February 12 after calling 54-year-old Abramovich a ‘bag carrier’ for Russian president Vladimir Putin, in a piece labelling the nation’s leader as a ‘monkey with a grenade’.

Some may not be surprised to see that the Mail have been pulled up for ‘wrongly’ claiming something in a report, with the outlet apologising on February 18 for a report based off the Times’.

Chelsea have shared a statement after the Times were forced to ‘apologise’ for a second time in as many months today regarding a piece claiming Abramovich bought Putin a yacht.

All four corrections include the term ‘apologise’ in a massive victory for Abramovich, with the Chelsea boss forcing the legal compensation from the outlets to be a donation to a nominated charity.

The organisations who will benefit some much-needed money from this ordeal all fight against ‘racism discrimination’ as the club note, in a classy gesture from the Blues owner.