No suggestion Chelsea summer signing is unhappy at the club despite slow start

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is reportedly not showing signs of being unhappy in London despite a difficult time since his summer transfer to Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international looked a top class player at former club RB Leipzig, and it looked a fine move by Chelsea when they brought him in last summer.

It hasn’t worked out that way for the Blues, however, with Werner looking a totally different player in his time in west London so far.

The 25-year-old has just one goal in his last 14 games in all competitions, but The Athletic insist he doesn’t appear unhappy with life in England, despite his clear problems on the pitch.

It remains to be seen if Werner can turn things around at Chelsea, but it would take some turnaround from the player.

CFC will no doubt hope new manager Thomas Tuchel can get the best out of Werner, but it’s not worked out that way despite some optimism when he arrived to replace Frank Lampard.

