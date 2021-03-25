Manchester United and Liverpool could reportedly be among the transfer suitors for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The talented 21-year-old has been making quite an impression in Serie A this season and it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon made the move to a bigger club.

According to the print edition of Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd and Liverpool are now the latest two clubs tipped as being in the running to sign Vlahovic.

It certainly seems clear both these teams could benefit from strengthening up front, with United failing to really establish themselves as title contenders despite there looking like being an opportunity for them earlier in the season.

The Red Devils surely need more goals in their attack, with midfielder Bruno Fernandes currently their top scorer, while Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have not looked anywhere near as impressive as they did last season.

Vlahovic could be an ideal long-term addition after scoring 13 goals and setting up three so far this season.

The Serbia international could surely also do a job at Anfield, with Liverpool in need of something different after their collapse this term.

Jurgen Klopp surely needs to break up his current front three despite all their recent success, with defences perhaps now working them out.

Vlahovic could add something different to Liverpool’s attack and help them bounce back next season and beyond.