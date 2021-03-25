Former Liverpool ace makes surprise claim that Klopp should target this star over Kylian Mbappe

The most successful managers will find a way to find the best players to compliment the current squad, so it’s not always a case of going out and signing the best possible player.

There are exceptions to that rule, and someone like Kylian Mbappe is just so good and game-breaking that every team in world football would bend over backwards to find a place for him in the team.

Goal recently reported on potential Liverpool interest in the PSG star, and they looked at some quotes from former Anfield midfielder Jason McAteer when he was asked about potential signings.

Interestingly he didn’t think Mbappe was the player that Liverpool should go after, and he actually names Jadon Sancho as the man who Jurgen Klopp should target:

“You’ll think I’ll say if I can sign any player, I’d sign Mbappe? The biggest talking points at Liverpool are the tactics. Klopp has tried to evolve tactically. He has tried to use a 4-2-3-1, he has tried to change it up and go away from this traditional 4-3-3 – he just hasn’t really had the players to do that job.

“[Diogo] Jota obviously opens up the potential to that tactical change but sometimes you can become very predictable. I think Liverpool did, in some ways, become predictable, and I think that’s why they’ve lost some of the games that they have.

“You look at the teams that have come with that low block, they’ve come with that low defensive unit that is saying ‘come and break us down. We know we’ll get an opportunity. And if we can be clinical, we can kind of nick this’.

“I think that’s what’s happened in quite a lot of the games this season, Liverpool have come unstuck against teams that have offered those kinds of tactics, they haven’t been able to break them down. So, I think versatility would be the way to go.

“I know it’s a long-winded answer. But I’d sign Jadon Sancho. I’d sign him because he’s got that versatility.

“I think he can play different positions: he can play left, or right, or down the centre if you wanted. “He’s got pace and he’s got creativity. If there’s a low block and you need something a little bit different, he offers that. He’s also young and he fits into the mould of this Liverpool team. That’s the player I’d go out and buy.”

Clearly Sancho is a great player so it’s not an outrageous claim, but there’s an expectation that Mbappe will eventually reach Ronaldo/Messi levels of greatness and Sancho isn’t quite as good.

Time will tell if Liverpool actually have the financial muscle to go out and sign either, but it would be interesting to see what Klopp would do if he has the choice.