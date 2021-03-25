Man Utd and Man City tipped to have edge over Real Madrid in Harry Kane transfer pursuit

Real Madrid most likely can’t afford a transfer deal for Tottenham star Harry Kane, according to their former president Ramon Calderon.

The Spanish giants are one of a number of big clubs to be linked with Kane in recent times, with the England international also recently linked with Manchester United and Manchester City.

It remains to be seen if Kane will definitely push to leave Spurs any time soon, though former Man Utd ace Luke Chadwick believes he should as he deserves to win silverware, something he’s yet to do in his entire career.

It could now be that Premier League clubs have some edge over Real Madrid in any transfer battle over Kane, according to Calderon in an interview with talkSPORT.

When asked about links with the likes of Kane, as well as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Calderon made it clear his old club are not currently financially strong enough for such signings.

“They are always rumours at this time of the season. They are talking about Mbappe, Haaland… too many players,” he said.

“We are not in the best form economically-speaking because we are refurbishing our stadium spending a lot of money.

“It will be difficult to spend money in the summer. We always try to sign good players, we’ve being that for years.”