On this day 21 years ago, Paul Scholes scored *that* volley for Manchester United against Bradford.

It’s a truly majestic effort, with Scholes firing the ball home from a David Beckham corner, taking it first time with the sweetest of volleys that rifled into the back of the net.

You can watch it again below, and why wouldn’t you, to be honest?

#OnThisDay in 2000… ? Paul Scholes scored arguably the best volley in Premier League history ? pic.twitter.com/c5l5br7IIe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 25, 2021

Still, it’s a pretty big call by Sky Sports, who have tweeted it out saying it’s arguably the best volley in Premier League history.

It’s up there, definitely, but there have been some other absolute crackers that some might argue were better.

Here are just a few examples, starting with Paolo Di Canio for West Ham against Wimbledon…

Goal 1?? ?? Paolo Di Canio

West Ham vs. Wimbledon, Upton Park

26 March 2000 Vote above!

pic.twitter.com/5m2TcivPIz — GoalScorer Challenge (@GoalscorerC) December 17, 2020

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League

There’s also this superb Alan Shearer effort for Newcastle against Everton…

Pictures courtesy of NUFC TV

And finally, there’s another pretty decent contender from Manchester United, with Robin van Persie’s famous goal in that title-clinching victory over Aston Villa in 2013…

Robin van Persie vs Aston Villa | 2012/13 Premier League season pic.twitter.com/e6NxYxGk1T — ?? (@NostaIgiaSports) March 20, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments!