Video: Is this Man United wonder-goal “arguably the best volley in Premier League history” as Sky Sports claim?

Everton FC Manchester United FC
On this day 21 years ago, Paul Scholes scored *that* volley for Manchester United against Bradford.

It’s a truly majestic effort, with Scholes firing the ball home from a David Beckham corner, taking it first time with the sweetest of volleys that rifled into the back of the net.

You can watch it again below, and why wouldn’t you, to be honest?

Still, it’s a pretty big call by Sky Sports, who have tweeted it out saying it’s arguably the best volley in Premier League history.

It’s up there, definitely, but there have been some other absolute crackers that some might argue were better.

Here are just a few examples, starting with Paolo Di Canio for West Ham against Wimbledon…

Pictures courtesy of the Premier League

There’s also this superb Alan Shearer effort for Newcastle against Everton…

Pictures courtesy of NUFC TV

And finally, there’s another pretty decent contender from Manchester United, with Robin van Persie’s famous goal in that title-clinching victory over Aston Villa in 2013…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Which one was your favourite? Let us know in the comments!

  1. Joe vanni says:
    March 25, 2021 at 8:57 am

    Paul scholes tops up the list there

