Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Brazilian wonderkid Kayky, who has been compared to Neymar.

This is according to a report from Todo Fichajes, who claim Kayky could be on his way to City for around €24million, with a deal all but finalised.

This looks like an exciting piece of business by City, with Kayky looking a huge prospect who is sure to have a big future in the game.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye at current club Fluminense and it makes sense that he’s already on his way out of the club and heading to one of Europe’s big boys.

City have done well in recent times to bring through some top young players, as well as also spending big on some of more high-profile names in world football.

Pep Guardiola seems to be getting that balance just right, and he could be the ideal coach for Kayky to work under now in order to continue developing and achieving his full potential.

If the teenager does end up being anything like Neymar, however, City’s rivals can surely expect yet more dominance from the Sky Blues in years to come.