Key dates confirmed for 2021/22 Premier League season

It’s been a season like no other for so many reasons, but it looks like football will move back towards some normality next year in terms of the actual calendar.

We didn’t see the Premier League kick off until September this year due to the previous season taking longer than expected, so it’s led to a packed schedule during this campaign in an attempt to catch up.

Thankfully everything looks fine for finishing in May this year so that should allow a reasonable summer break to take place, although there is the European Championships so there will still be some tired players.

The dates have now been confirmed for next season, and this looks to be more in line with what we’ve seen in the past:

? Start: Aug 14

? End: May 22 The Premier League have confirmed key dates for the 2021/22 season ? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 25, 2021

It’s still not clear what will happen with the transfer window as the Premier League had previously moved to a point where the window closed earlier in England, so that will also need to be established soon.