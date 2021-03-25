Lazio eyes River Plate starlet as a replacement for transfer flop Vedat Muriqi

River Plate striker Rafael Santos Borré’s contract expires in June, and the 25-year-old continues to draw interest from the biggest clubs in Latin America. However, the Colombia international might now have suitors in Europe.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato), Lazio is showing interest in Santos Borré as the Italian club needs to find secondary scoring. Last summer, Biancocelesti bought Vedat Muriqi to fill that role behind Ciro Immobile; however, that hasn’t gone as planned.

Muriqi has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Lazio and has only scored two goals. Furthermore, Simone Inzaghi’s side is looking to offload Muriqi and pursue the River Plate striker.

Santos Borré has made 130 appearances in all competitions for Los Millonarios and scored 50 goals. Transfermarkt places the transfer value of the Colombia international at €15-million.

Various reports have suggested that Santos Borré would like to depart River Plate but sign a contract extension that allows them to receive a transfer fee for his departure. Before they could do so, the Argentine club needs to pay the other 50-percent of Santos Borré’s rights, which belong to Atlético Madrid as they’d like to keep 100-percent of a transfer sale.