Lazio midfielder Daniel Guerini dies in car crash aged 19

Lazio
Lazio have confirmed the sad news that young midfielder Daniel Guerini has died in a car crash at the age of just 19.

The Italian youngster was involved in the accident in Rome, with Lazio tweeting their condolences as they reported on the news last night.

Guerini joined Lazio from Torino back in 2016 and his former club have also paid their tributes to the player following this sad news.

Two others were said to have been in the car with Guerini at the time of the crash last night, and are both reportedly in hospital in critical condition.

“We are shocked by the pain. The president and all the people involved with Lazio are together with the family of the young Daniel Guerini,” Lazio said in an official tweet.

Torino also paid their respects, saying: “The President Urbano Cairo and the whole Torino Football Club, incredulous and deeply saddened, gather around the Guerini family for the tragic death of Daniel, our former Primavera player.”

It’s tragic to see one taken so young, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and team-mates.

