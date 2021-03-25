Liverpool rival Arsenal for transfer of star with €80m buy-out clause

Liverpool are reportedly rivalling Arsenal for the potential transfer of Real Betis defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina international has impressed in La Liga in recent times and it now looks like he’s attracting big interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Arsenal have shown an interest in Guido, while Liverpool are also keeping a close eye on him as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield.

It seems clear the 26-year-old could soon make the step up to a bigger club and it would be intriguing to see what he could do in the Premier League.

A solid, no-nonsense defensive midfield player, Guido could undoubtedly relish the competitive nature of the English game and settle in well at either club.

It might be a difficult deal to get done, however, as Estadio Deportivo claim he has a release clause as high as €80million.

That should put Betis in a strong negotiating position if Liverpool or Arsenal come calling.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.