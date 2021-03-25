The latest Liverpool FC transfer news is here and we’ve rounded it up for you below.

First up, there’s news of the Reds trying a potentially exciting swap deal in a bid to land Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

The 23-year-old has impressed in his time in Scotland, with Leicester City also known to be big admirers of his.

Liverpool are now hoping to move ahead of their rivals in the race for Edouard’s signature, however, by offering Divock Origi to Celtic as part of the deal.

It remains to be seen if this will work, however, as it seems Origi may need some convincing to move to Celtic.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also up against Arsenal in a move for Real Betis defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina international is having a strong season in La Liga and is now being strongly linked with a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool will no doubt hope to beat their rivals to the signing as they could do with a replacement for contract rebel Georginio Wijnaldum.

Finally, Villarreal defender Pau Torres has been linked with LFC in the past and there’s been an update on his future.

Although Man Utd have perhaps looked the favourites for Torres in recent reports, Spanish football writer Alan Feehely can see him alongside Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.

Although Man Utd have perhaps looked the favourites for Torres in recent reports, Spanish football writer Alan Feehely can see him alongside Virgil van Dijk at Anfield.