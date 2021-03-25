Man City circling back in their interest of River Plate starlet

City Football Group, which owns Manchester City and various other football clubs, has its eyes on one of the most prominent players in Latin America.

According to ESPN (via Marca), there’s interest from the ownership group in River Plate and Uruguay national team midfielder Nicolás De La Cruz. Furthermore, this isn’t the first time that Manchester City shows an interest in De La Cruz.

The Spanish media outlet states that back in 2020, Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola had the midfielder in their transfer target list. However, no move ever materialized.

Nonetheless, Brexit and the various changes, such as installing a point system for a visa and the limit on players teams can have from lower-division leagues like Ligue 2. These modifications favor players from South America and Mexico and, as a result, expect Latin America to be hunting grounds for talent for even the wealthiest Premier League side.

As for De La Cruz, River Plate is open to selling the player. However, they’d like to purchase more of the players’ rights as they only own 30-percent for a large piece of a potential sale. For Manchester City, the midfielder has a $20-million release clause that they could activate should they choose to do so if negotiations don’t go their way.