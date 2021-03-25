Man United may lose star this summer as he’s given a 60% chance of returning to his homeland

We see a lot of South American players return to the continent for a year or two before they retire, and it does look like Edinson Cavani well end up there at some point soon.

He has made a big difference to the Man United attack this season when he’s been fit, but that’s been more of an issue lately and it appears that the ongoing injury concerns are making his future uncertain.

A report from ESPN has indicated that United are unwilling to give him a new deal until he can prove his fitness, but he’s out of contract in the summer and that does open the door for him to leave.

On top of this they also quote a report from Argentina where his father stated he had a 60% chance of returning to South America this summer, and it’s likely that Boca Juniors would be the destination.

They go on to confirm that there is an option to extend his Old Trafford contract by one year so that sounds like a formality if the club want to get it done, while they would also need to pay the player £2m if they don’t decide to keep him.

His physicality is important to the team and they would need to find a long-term successor in that role anyway, so time will tell if that needs to be done this summer if Cavani does decide to move on.