Man United and Chelsea could have advantage over Real Madrid in Erling Haaland transfer battle

Manchester United and Chelsea could reportedly have the edge over Real Madrid in the race to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been in superb form for Dortmund this season, scoring a stunning 33 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions so far.

Clearly one of the finest young footballers on the planet, Haaland is sure to earn a big move before too long and has been strongly linked with Man Utd by AS, who also mention interest from Real Madrid.

Chelsea have also been mentioned as possible contenders for the 20-year-old, as per Bild, and it could be that Real Madrid will struggle to finance this deal.

Speaking about players like Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in an interview with talkSPORT, former Los Blancos president Ramon Calderon expressed his concerns about his old club’s financial situation at the moment.

“They are always rumours at this time of the season. They are talking about Mbappe, Haaland… too many players,” Calderon said.

“We are not in the best form economically-speaking because we are refurbishing our stadium spending a lot of money.

“It will be difficult to spend money in the summer.”

United fans will hope this can see them win the race for Haaland, who looks a necessary signing to come in as an upgrade on the likes of Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood, whilst also providing a long-term successor to Edinson Cavani.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will be disappointed by the poor form of Timo Werner this season, so could also do with signing Haaland as Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham probably aren’t good enough long-term options either.

