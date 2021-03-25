Here’s our roundup of the latest Man Utd transfer news, with big updates on Saul Niguez, Erling Haaland and Tomas Soucek.

The Red Devils have long been linked with Atletico Madrid star Saul, and it looks like he might finally be available for an affordable fee this summer.

According to Spanish football expert Alan Feehely, the Spain international could be on the move to the Premier League this summer for just €40million.

United would surely do well to snap him up for that price as he’d likely be a fine signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and an upgrade on the likes of Fred.

Elsewhere, MUFC have been tipped to have an edge over Real Madrid in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old has been on fire this season and is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the summer, including from Real Madrid.

But United could have the advantage as Real’s former president Ramon Calderon doesn’t think Los Blancos can afford Haaland at the moment due to the economic impacts of the pandemic and their renovation of their Bernabeu stadium.

See his full quotes here, but it certainly sounds like good news from a United point of view.

Finally, Jamie O’Hara has spoken out on the fine form of West Ham star Tomas Soucek and tipped him for a move to Old Trafford.

Speaking on talkSPORT today, the former Premier League midfielder hailed Soucek’s immense form and insisted he’d walk into Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Click here for his thoughts in full.