According to Football Insider, Manchester United believe that Bruno Fernandes may hold the key to the club recruiting standout Wolves attacker Pedro Neto this summer.

Football Insider report that the Red Devils are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 21-year-old as the look to add a wide forward to their ranks before next season.

It’s reiterated that the attacking midfielders, who are teammates with the Portuguese national team, share a ‘language, culture and footballing path’ – which United will look to make the most out of.

There’s no denying that Neto has been one of the Premier League – and Europe’s – best young players since he joined the West Midlands outfit in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £16m.

Neto has repaid the faith bestowed upon the club that use a Jorge Mendes-led recruitment plan, with the ace scoring eight goals and proving seven assists in 58 top-flight appearances to date.

Football Insider report that Wolves will need to fund any signings with sale this summer, adding that the two-time Portugal international is unlikely to command a fee higher than £40m this summer.

Interest from Old Trafford in Neto is nothing new, with Stretty News reiterating reports that the lively attacking midfielder is seen as an alternative target to Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho.

Neto sees most of his action as a left-winger, but can play all across attacking midfield, whilst also holding some experience as a second-striker and centre-forward for Wolves.

Fernandes, who has become one of the world’s best in his position since heading to United last January, actually made his Red Devils debut against the Wolves side filled with Portuguese talent, the ace even swapped his debut shirt with friend Daniel Podence.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who sit 13th in the table, should do everything they can to keep hold of Neto, but it may be impossible considering the level that the attacker has started to play at.