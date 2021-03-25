Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Newcastle United duo Ryan Fraser and Joelinton after their poor form for Steve Bruce’s side this season.

Bruce has received a lot of flak as Newcastle boss but Agbonlahor has singled out some players who haven’t done enough for the team.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former Aston Villa striker called on Fraser and Joelinton to lose their places in the side.

“It’s what I’ve always said, everyone’s slating Steve Bruce but I back Steve Bruce,” Agbonlahor said.

“He put out a team to go out and perform but there’s only so much a manager can do. The players need to hold their hands up and make it right.

“You look at Joelinton, he hasn’t turned up all season for Newcastle. He’s still not turning up.

“For me, Steve Bruce has now got to work out what 11 players are going to fight for him and fight for the club and pick them. If that’s Dwight Gayle, if that’s Andy Carroll, if that’s Matt Ritchie, if that’s the Longstaff brothers in midfield.

“Whoever is going to fight for him and the club – that’s what it’s about now.

“Certain players are letting him down, the likes of Ryan Fraser, the likes of Joelinton, they’re not doing anything, they’re not showing any hunger, they’re not showing any fight.

“I’m sure Steve Bruce will be making changes for the games coming up.”