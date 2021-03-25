Tottenham and Man United face paying £30m for transfer of Premier League star

Tottenham may reportedly have to switch targets in goal as it’s claimed Burnley want in excess of £30million for Nick Pope this summer.

The England international has been linked with Spurs by the Daily Mail, but they suggest he may be too expensive for them due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pope has also previously been linked with Manchester United by the Daily Star, and it remains to be seen how they might feel about forking out £30m for him this summer.

Tottenham could do with a new ‘keeper and the Mail claim they’re looking at alternatives amid doubts over Hugo Lloris’ future in north London.

The Frenchman has been a terrific servant to Tottenham, but the Mail claim he could be lined up for a reunion with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

United, meanwhile, don’t exactly look in urgent need of a new signing in goal due to having David de Gea and Dean Henderson as two top class options.

That said, Pope has been hugely impressive in the Premier League in recent times and might well be seen as an upgrade on both De Gea, who looks past his peak, and Henderson, who lacks experience at the highest level.

