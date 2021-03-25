Villarreal defender Pau Torres is reportedly interested in a potential transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The Spain international has impressed in La Liga and it seems he’s now attracting suitors from the Premier League as Man Utd and Man City are named as potential suitors for him by the Manchester Evening News.

Torres is said to be interested in a move to England, with United mentioned as an attractive destination for him by the Manchester Evening News’ report.

The Red Devils could do with a top signing at centre-back this summer after a frustrating campaign in which they briefly looked like challenging for the title before falling away.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side still look to be lacking a properly world class defensive pairing, with doubts remaining over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

One imagines a signing like Torres could make a big difference for United and help improve the performance levels of Harry Maguire next to him.

Speaking to CaughtOffside this week, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick stressed the need to have two elite central defenders if you want to win major trophies.

“Lindelof’s a very good Premier League player in my opinion, a solid centre-back, but not a world class centre-back. I think to to compete consistently at the top of the Premier League you’ve got to have two of them,” Chadwick said.

“A world class centre-back to partner Maguire gives United the platform to go and really compete. I don’t think anyone really expected United to compete this season, which they have to a certain extent, but I think to really stay up there another centre-back would be required.”

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.

Torres certainly has immense potential and it’s unsurprising to see City’s name also being mentioned by the Manchester Evening News.

Still, Pep Guardiola should be happy enough with his current options in that position as Ruben Dias has proven a big hit since joining last summer, while John Stones has also improved tremendously to become a key player for the club this season.

If Torres wants guaranteed silverware he’d probably be better off at the Etihad Stadium, but he’d most likely get more regular playing time at Old Trafford.