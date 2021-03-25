Positive news for West Ham fans as update given on star’s future after international exploits

West Ham have always had to deal with the threat of their best players being tempted away if a bigger club comes in with a big-money offer, but they’ve done a good job of keeping the current squad together.

Declan Rice is always the subject of multiple transfer rumours but an exit hasn’t been close, while Tomas Soucek has rightfully been gaining attention for his outstanding form this season.

He took that to the international stage last night where he scored a perfect hat-trick for the Czech Republic vs Estonia, so it seems inevitable that the same rumours would spring up again.

Interestingly Stuart Pearce spoke to Talksport about Soucek’s situation, and this is great news for the fans as it makes it clear that he’s not going anywhere:

“No, he’s happy here and he’s not going anywhere, that’s for sure. He’s been brilliant here, I’ve got to say. Dave brought him into the club in January of last and since then he’s just been brilliant.

“He’s got a wonderful attitude to work, on his days off he comes in to work, he’s just really an absolute pleasure to work with.

“As a man he is top quality. He and Soufal, the two Czech boys, they’ve both been brilliant.

“And Tomas can be a handful, too. England will face Czech Republic in the [Euro 2020] group stages and his ability in both boxes if very, very good.”

It’s still likely that there will be speculation in the summer when money starts getting thrown around, but this does make it sound like Soucek is going nowhere soon.