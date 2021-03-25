Potential injury blow for Chelsea as star ruled out with a hamstring issue

There’s always a worry that your players may pick up an injury whilst on international duty, and that appears to be the case for Chelsea star N’Golo Kante:

N'Golo Kante has strained his hamstring on international duty. Sounds like it is just a minor issue but he misses the next two France matches. #CFC https://t.co/k18fVqWMKX — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 25, 2021

You always worry with a hamstring injury as that can keep a player out for some time if it’s a serious injury, but hopefully this will just be more of a precaution as he’s kept out for the next couple of games for France.

Kante actually played the entire game last night despite picking up the slight knock so that does tell you that it’s unlikely to keep him out for any Chelsea games, but there’s no need to risk him against Kazakhstan or Bosnia.

France could only draw with Ukraine last night at home so it’s an awkward start to a group that they should qualify from pretty easily, but they also have more than enough depth to cope without Kante for a couple of games.