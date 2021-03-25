Potential nightmare for Celtic as tweet suggests Roy Keane will be succeeding Neil Lennon

It’s always tough to decide what direction to go in when you appoint a new manager, but it tends to depend on how things went the season before.

If everything went well and you lose a manager to a better job then all you really want is to try and keep things going with a similar appointment, but if it’s a total disaster then it usually means you need to go for a different approach.

Celtic didn’t even put up a fight this year as they went for a historic tenth title in a row and that was largely down to Neil Lennon’s approach to things.

He stuck by the same underperforming players, he started to melt down in the media when he couldn’t cope under the pressure as he attempted to deflect the blame, and he was exposed as a tactically limited disciplinarian who has a limited shelf life – it happened at Hibs, and it also happened at Celtic before so nobody can be surprised.

That suggests they need to go with an actual coach who can come up with a proper game plan every week and improve the players…. or they could just go with the nuclear option and get an even more extreme version of Neil Lennon.

Roy Keane has been touted for the job in recent weeks, and you have to wonder what’s going on after his Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards posted this earlier today:

Perhaps it’s just a troll job and it’s totally unrelated, but Twitter is full of Rangers fans who are overjoyed at the prospect of this while a lot of Celtic fans are fearing the worst, so that tells you all you need to know.