Rio Ferdinand gives baffling advice to Newcastle United fans

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has given some slightly baffling advice to Newcastle fans who aren’t happy with Mike Ashley.

The pundit has a history of perhaps speaking a bit too much before really thinking through what he’s saying, and he’s now told Magpies supporters to simply get together and raise money themselves to buy the club off Ashley if they aren’t happy with him.

Many Newcastle fans have long been unhappy with Ashley’s ownership, and Ferdinand seems to be suggesting it’s not justified, and that they should do something about it or stop complaining.

That’s not quite how being a football fan works, Rio…

“He don’t care what people think,” Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel. “It’s his club and he’s doing what he wants to do.

“Whether you like it or not, he’s the one that’s put the money up and he’s doing what he thinks is right for the club.

Whether the Geordies don’t like it… A lot of them hate him and don’t like him but, round your money up and take over the club then.”

In fairness, Ferdinand went on to heap praise onto the atmosphere he used to deal with when he played at St James’ Park.

The former England defender was clearly blown away by the support the home crowd gave Newcastle, even when they were losing to United.

“Aaaah, what a place [St James Park] to play. I loved playing there, what a place to play,” he said.

“We used to hurt them but it was an unbelievable place to play. What a stadium.

“We were beating them one time … and this is how good their fans are, the Geordies yeah.

“I have to just tip my hat to them. We were beating them something like 6-1 and they were still singing their songs for their club and clapping their team.

“It was unbelievable and all our players were in the changing room, saying did you hear that? Did you hear what was going on there.

“Like anywhere else they are getting booed off. Unbelievable.”