Manchester United star Dean Henderson foretold precisely how James Ward-Prowse would score for England against San Marino during one part of the side’s pre-match training.

Gareth Southgate and the England coaching team set up a group of the players in an attacking scenarios drill, which saw Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson switch in and out of goal.

The session tasked Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling with the priority role of sending crosses into a box that would be filled with three players, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ward-Prowse, whilst the Manchester City attacker that wasn’t delivering the ball would also join in.

Ward-Prowse proved a constant threat with his late runs into the box, getting the better of Henderson in this manner the first time sparked a reaction of “Ohhh Prowsey, I hate you man.”

The Southampton midfielder used a perfectly-time run and tidy finish once again just seconds later, leaving the United keeper to burst out with “Prowsey mate, you’re so good at that bruv.”

The exchanges between Henderson and Ward-Prowse can be seen from the 7th minute here:

Henderson, who has primarily been United’s second-choice stopper this season with the exception of David de Gea’s paternity leave, was annoyed at Ward-Prowse’s specific ability in a good way.

The duo have only been international teammates for a handful of camps so it’s great to see that they hold a relationship like this.

It’s truly lovely to see the togetherness of the entire England squad since Gareth Southgate took over, it’s arguably the single best change that the former defender has shepherded in during his tenure.