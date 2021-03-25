“You’re f***ing off!” – Solskjaer’s X-rated rant that paved way for Man United star to seek exit

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have paved the way for Jesse Lingard’s departure from the club with a sweary rant at him last season.

The Red Devils boss could be heard yelling at Lingard for giving the ball away cheapy in a game against Manchester City last season.

Solskjaer warned him: “One more time and you’re f***ing off!” – and he was true to his word, subbing the England international off just five minutes later.

The Daily Mirror suggest this may have paved the way for Lingard to seek a move away from Man Utd as he played less regularly after that.

The 28-year-old has been a revelation since moving on loan to West Ham this season, however, earning his place back in the England squad.

It will be interesting to see if Lingard can possibly work his way back into Solskjaer’s plans, but it sounds like this incident might have harmed their relationship.

The Norwegian tactician could live to regret that, as Lingard is now looking like a top player once again.