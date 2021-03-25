Menu

“He’d walk into Manchester United’s team” – West Ham star could be tempted to seal transfer away, says pundit

Jamie O’Hara has warned West Ham that they might struggle to keep hold of Tomas Soucek after the superb season he’s had.

The 26-year-old Czech Republic international has been a revelation for the Hammers and it seems clear he has what it takes to play for a bigger club.

See below as O’Hara tells talkSPORT that he thinks Soucek would walk into the Manchester United team and that he might find it hard to turn down an offer from a top side…

This won’t be what West Ham fans want to hear right now, with David Moyes putting a strong side together this season.

The east Londoners have over-achieved and could continue to do great things as long as they don’t lose their stars.

It will be interesting to see, however, if United and other big clubs do take a look at Soucek as someone who could strengthen them in midfield this summer.

  Mojen says:
    March 25, 2021 at 9:36 am

    Wow not Manchester’s no 2 ! Most predictable article since the last predictable article. Quelle surprise. Apart from anything else their piggy bank no where near big enough. April fast approaching. Of course West Ham will sell him !.laughable but then aren’t most I’ve got to say something articles. Cant have West Ham having good players .

