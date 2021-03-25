Menu

Video: Arsenal captain Aubameyang shows tidy touch and killer instinct to score for Gabon against DR Congo

In the 85th minute of today’s African Cup of Nations qualifier between Gabon the Democratic Republic of Congo, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rounded off a 3-0 victory with a lovely goal.

The Congo outfit were caught out by a stuttered indirect free-kick, with the taker eventually floating an inviting cross to the far post.

Aubameyang, respectfully being far and wide the best player on the pitch, punished the DR Congo defender for missing a header as he beautifully controlled the ball and drilled it into the bottom corner.

The victory has secured Gabon’s participation in the next African Cup of Nations tournament.

This will serve as a handy confidence booster for the 31-year-old to bring back to the Emirates after a difficult spell for Arsenal, which has seen the ace face criticism.

