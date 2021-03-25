Menu

Video: Barcelona star Sergino Dest clearly learning off Messi with stunning solo goal for USA against Jamaica

In the 33rd minute of today’s international friendly between the United States of America and Jamaica, Barcelona star Sergino Dest came up with a moment of sheer magic to fire the Yankees ahead.

Dest picked up the ball just past the halfway line on the left flank, with the full-back charging forward before he skipped inside Michael Hector with some tidy dribbling.

Barcelona’s summer recruit crowned off the mesmerising run with a beautiful curler from 25 yards out, which flew right into the back of the net.

Barcelona fans will be absolutely delighted to see this passage of play from the 20-year-old, with the moment of magic coming as he features as a left-back.

