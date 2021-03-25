Menu

Video: Chelsea have key hand in all four England goals as Ben Chilwell splits defence with lovely pass before Lingard tees up DCL

In the 52nd minute of this evening’s World Cup Qualifier against minnows San Marino, England made it 4-0 as Dominic Calvert-Lewin tapped into the gaping net, with the build-up being lovely to watch.

Ben Chilwell was slotted the ball in midfield, the Chelsea left-back ensured that a Blues player had a key hand in all of the Three Lions’ goals tonight as he squeezed the ball through to Jesse Lingard on the left.

Chilwell notched the assist to the goal that opened the scoring for Gareth Southgate’s side whilst Reece James turned creator with this and Mason Mount passed to Raheem Sterling before the third.

Lingard controlled the ball as he drifted further inside before slotting it across the face of goal with a low cross, Calvert-Lewin tapped into the back of the net with a first-time finish from just a few yards out.

Pictures from ITV Football and Sport TV.

Chelsea’s players have performed extremely well during the international breaks this season, with Havertz and Werner high-profile names doing their bit for Germany this past year.

