Video: Chelsea star Kai Havertz scores for Germany with composed finish after Sane cross against Iceland

In the 6th minute of tonight’s World Cup Qualifier between Germany and Iceland, Die Mannschaft made it an early 2-0 lead thanks to Chelsea star Kai Havertz.

Danger was sparked when Bayern Munich’s brilliant Joshua Kimmich sent the ball through to club and country teammate Leroy Sane with a wonderful defence-splitting pass down the left side.

Sane duped the Icelandic defence by cutting the ball back to Havertz, who was 15 yards out and composed himself as he drilled the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Havertz was impressing all over for Germany in the October break and he’s kicked off this trip away in an encouraging manner that could see the international duty end in the exact same manner.

Pictures from Sport TV.

Havertz has struggled with long-term effects of Covid-19 and some other injury troubles this season, which have limited the ace’s ability to establish himself as a key player for the Blues so far.