Video: Liverpool’s Mo Salah produces a lovely backheel in the build up to early Egypt goal vs Kenya

International Football
Egypt are always up there with the favourites for the African Cup of Nations, and they’ll be in a great position to qualify for the main tournament if they can beat Kenya tonight.

They only needed two minutes to find the breakthrough after a lovely finish from Magdy Afsha, but Liverpool fans will also admire the great work from Mo Salah in the build-up as a lovely little backheel sparked the move into life:

Kenya 0 – [1] Egypt | Mohamed Magdy Afsha 2′ (Africa Cup of Nations Qualifications) from soccer

Pictures from AFCON qualifying

They went in 1-0 at half time so it’s still tight, and Egypt might need one more piece of magic from the Liverpool star to put this to bed.

