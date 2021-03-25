Video: Liverpool’s Mo Salah produces a lovely backheel in the build up to early Egypt goal vs Kenya

Egypt are always up there with the favourites for the African Cup of Nations, and they’ll be in a great position to qualify for the main tournament if they can beat Kenya tonight.
They only needed two minutes to find the breakthrough after a lovely finish from Magdy Afsha, but Liverpool fans will also admire the great work from Mo Salah in the build-up as a lovely little backheel sparked the move into life:
They went in 1-0 at half time so it’s still tight, and Egypt might need one more piece of magic from the Liverpool star to put this to bed.