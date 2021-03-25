Video: Oustanding John McGinn overhead kick drags Scotland level against Austria

It’s been a frustrating showing from Scotland tonight, as they’ve shown enough quality to actually get after Austria but it’s just taken them too long to realise that.

They have done well to come from behind twice in the game, and this is lovely stuff from John McGinn as he scores an overhead kick from nowhere to make it 2-2:

There are huge questions of offside but he gets the benefit of the doubt, while the unorthodox nature of the effort just makes it even better.