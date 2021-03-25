Menu

Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic marks his Sweden comeback with a glorious no-look assist for Claesson vs Georgia

There may have been a feeling that Sweden actually benefitted from Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s international retirement as it allowed the other players to be more free, but he’s back in the team as he eyes a spot at the Euros.

He started the game against Georgia tonight, and he’s making big contributions already with the assist for the opening goal:

It’s a great piece of play from the big man and he doesn’t even need to look inside to see where his strike partner was, so it will be fun to see if he can take this form into the Euros.

