Some West Ham United fans aren’t happy to see Valencia forward Maxi Gomez linked with the club once again.
The Uruguay international has had a decent spell in La Liga but he’s one of those names who keeps being linked with the Hammers without ever actually moving.
It’s not clear if there’s a little more to the latest transfer gossip involving Gomez, but West Ham fans aren’t convinced anyway.
MORE: Talented striker linked with West Ham and Liverpool can leave for €25m this summer
It seems Gomez is being linked along with Valencia team-mate Goncalo Guedes, but most Hammers supporters just don’t seem to think there’s much truth to it.
Some have taken to Twitter to note that it’s a funny coincidence that David Moyes’ targets seem to be the same as those of previous WHUFC managers, and that this is just an example of ‘lazy’ journalism…
More lazy journalism, what a coincidence that David Moyes has the same transfer targets as previous west ham managers yawnnnnnn
— Lee Stewart Lewis (@LeeStewartLewis) March 24, 2021
Not maxi Gomez again ffs ??????
— Connor Marshall (@conwhufc03) March 24, 2021
That’s all we need, another two months of chasing Maxi.
— John (@0703jab) March 25, 2021
Noooooo not again??
— C? (@consmith26) March 24, 2021
Oh god not this again
— Brad? (@bradtripp26) March 24, 2021
Would it be a transfer window without a Maxi Gomez saga ?
— Rob ? (@robson261009) March 24, 2021