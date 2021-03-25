Menu

“Lazy” – West Ham fans react to transfer links with Valencia star

Some West Ham United fans aren’t happy to see Valencia forward Maxi Gomez linked with the club once again.

The Uruguay international has had a decent spell in La Liga but he’s one of those names who keeps being linked with the Hammers without ever actually moving.

It’s not clear if there’s a little more to the latest transfer gossip involving Gomez, but West Ham fans aren’t convinced anyway.

It seems Gomez is being linked along with Valencia team-mate Goncalo Guedes, but most Hammers supporters just don’t seem to think there’s much truth to it.

Some have taken to Twitter to note that it’s a funny coincidence that David Moyes’ targets seem to be the same as those of previous WHUFC managers, and that this is just an example of ‘lazy’ journalism…

