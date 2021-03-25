Menu

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen sparks ‘racist’ debate as offensive old tweet is leaked

Social media has erupted into a debate as to what constitutes a person being deemed a ‘racist’ after an old tweet has been unearthed from West Ham star Jarrod Bowen.

The post in question, from the ace’s account that is now verified, writes ‘that one friend that think their black’ attached with a hashtag that uses the N-word followed by ‘please’.

Bowen’s tweet came on October 10 2012, when the Hull academy graduate was 15 years old and two months away from his 16th birthday.

This is just one of few leaked tweets that have went viral this evening, with a post that involved a ‘sex’ joke from the attacker being met with rightfully more light-hearted reaction.

The FA’s media department will be annoyed to see an issue like this crop up during an international break, and face a difficult challenge in regards to handling the matter.

Jarrod Bowen leaked racist tweet on Black people

Here is how some football fans have reacted to the above tweet:

The term that has been used is obviously racist, there is absolutely no denying that, but it comes when Bowen was a teenager, making it tricky as to whether he should face retrospective action for it.

The FA should address the issue as soon as possible, to avoid being accused of ignoring the matter, but that doesn’t automatically mean that Bowen should be punished with fines and a possible suspension.

English football’s governing body will have to move to handle the issue without setting a dangerous precedent on both ends of the spectrum.

Bowen was signed by the Hammers last January for a fee of £22m, per the Athletic (subscription required), the attacking midfielder has been quality for the East London outfit so far.

