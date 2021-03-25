Leicester City and Wolves are reportedly interested in a transfer deal for Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho this summer.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo are linking Carvalho with a move to the Premier League and it could be that he’s one of many intriguing La Liga transfers to look out for at the end of the season.

Carvalho has shone with Betis, having also previously caught the eye of top English clubs while he was at Sporting Lisbon.

A commanding defensive midfielder, the Portugal international looks ideally suited to Premier League football and could be a useful purchase for Leicester or Wolves.

The Foxes will no doubt want to strengthen their squad if they qualify for the Champions League, while Wolves also remain an ambitious club who could do with adding more big names to their team.

Carvalho could cost around £17million to prise away from Betis this summer.