Wolves linked with another raid on Barcelona this summer with potential loan deal

It’s becoming too easy to link Portuguese talents with a move to Wolves, but so many players have gone there and succeeded so it’s always going to open the door for even more.

Nelson Semedo made the move from Barcelona to Molineux last summer and he’s played in almost every game, and it appears that another player could make the same switch this summer as Barca look to loan out Francisco Trincao.

Trincao has made a lot of appearances from the bench this season but unfortunately there are other options at the Nou Camp when it comes to right sided forwards who like to cut inside onto their favoured left foot, so El Confidencial have reported that he could be headed to England on loan this summer.

Wolves are mentioned as the likely standing spot for the young star who cost €31m from Braga, but it’s clear that Barca still see him as having a long-term future at the Nou Camp so there’s no suggestion of it turning into anything permanent at this point.

He has shown his class this year and it looks like he has enough talent to succeed in the Premier League, so it could be an exciting signing for Wolves if they can pull this off.