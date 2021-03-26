It’s fair to say that Leeds United have probably exceeded expectations this season.

A first season back in the English top-flight in a decade and a half could’ve proved incredibly difficult, but Marcelo Bielsa has steered the club to mid-table security and, with a handful of useful summer additions, can hopefully improve the Yorkshire side’s fortunes in 2021/22.

By then, supporters should also be allowed back inside stadiums, and those who’ve waited so long to greet their heroes will finally be able to do so again.

Youngsters will get to have the experience of watching Premier League football at Elland Road, something that many of them will never have done to this point.

One area where Bielsa will be expected to strengthen is in the left-back position, something that The Athletic’s Phil Hay via his podcast and cited by HITC says is ‘absolutely certain.’

Romain Perraud and Yasser Larouci are two names to have been linked already, but Bielsa has plenty of time within which to make his decision.

Given how well Leeds have fared this season, he deserves the luxury of being able to bide his time before deciding on exactly who will be the best fit.