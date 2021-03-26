Arsenal and Barcelona to battle for La Liga star after agent change suggests summer transfer

A player is never going to change their agent if they don’t want something to change, so it usually suggests they want a new contract or a transfer pretty soon.

Estadio Deportivo have reported that Real Betis star Nabil Fekir has just changed his agent so there is an expectation that he will be on the move this summer, and there’s interest from Barcelona and Arsenal.

Fekir will be familiar to Premier League fans as he was linked with a transfer every year until he went to Spain, while there’s a feeling that he didn’t get a bigger move from Lyon because of injury concerns.

He’s now played at least 30 games in each of his last five seasons so there doesn’t seem to be a problem there, but it could be an issue for both Arsenal and Barcelona when it comes to finding the money to sign him.

READ MORE: Positive news for Arsenal as report claims Arteta would be delighted to sign world class forward if Odegaard returns to Real Madrid

It’s confirmed that he has a release clause of €90m but there’s no expectation that he’ll cost anywhere near as much as that, while Barca’s interest may depend on Lionel Messi leaving so that suggests he could be seen as a potential replacement.

Replacing Messi will be left to the entire team to pick up the slack rather than one player so that might be unfair on Fekir, while Arsenal do need to add some more quality in the wider areas so he makes sense as a target for them too.

He’s scored three goals and assisted six more this year so the numbers don’t exactly blow you away, but he’s still an exciting player to watch and he does deserve a move to a bigger club.