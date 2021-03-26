Asking price set: Liverpool and Arsenal will need to pay £35m to sign Premier League star this summer

The drop-off financially between the Premier League and the Championship can be a lot for relegated clubs to handle, and it leaves them with some big decisions when it comes to keeping the squad together.

There will be release clauses that allow players to go so little can be done about those, but then you also need to get the balance right between raising funds and making sure you have a strong enough squad to challenge again next year.

Sheffield United will face that this summer, and a report from The Sheffield Star has looked at the situation surrounding young Norwegian star Sander Berge.

It’s suggested that he’s attracting interest from Arsenal and Liverpool so that’s likely to turn his head even if they did manage to stay up, but they are determined to hold firm with an asking price of £35m in the summer.

That could be tougher if the interest simply isn’t there and he starts to put pressure on the club to accept a lower amount, but it does look like it could be a fair deal if the offer does come in.

Sheffield United will make a tidy profit on the reported £22m that they paid for him last year, while the buying club will get a talented young player who can play in midfield or defence.

Liverpool need to add some defensive depth while Berge could also excel in the midfield if Gini Wijnaldum moves on so that makes a ton of sense, while Arsenal have lost Mustafi, Sokratis and David Luiz is getting older, and their midfield needs strengthening so they have a real need for him as well.

It’s suggested that there is an expectation that he moves on at the end of the season, but the destination will simply depend on who’s willing to pay the asking price.